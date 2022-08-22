Ethylene Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Ethylene Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Ethylene Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Ethylene market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Ethylene market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ethylene market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ethylene Market Segment by Type

Ethane

Naphtha

LPG

Ethylene Market Segment by Application

PE

EO/EG

SM

PVC

Others

The report on the Ethylene market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Dow Chemical

Sabic

ExxonMobil

Sinopec

LyondellBasell

Shell

TotalEnergies

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos

CNPC

Formosa

National Petrochemical Company (NPC)

BASF

Reliance Industries

Westlake

Sasol

CNOOC

Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical

Hengli Petrochemical

Mitsubishi

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Ethylene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ethylene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ethylene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ethylene with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ethylene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Ethylene Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Ethylene Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ethylene Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ethylene Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ethylene Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ethylene Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ethylene Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ethylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ethylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ethylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dow Chemical

7.1.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dow Chemical Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dow Chemical Ethylene Products Offered

7.1.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Sabic

7.2.1 Sabic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sabic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sabic Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sabic Ethylene Products Offered

7.2.5 Sabic Recent Development

7.3 ExxonMobil

7.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.3.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ExxonMobil Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ExxonMobil Ethylene Products Offered

7.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.4 Sinopec

7.4.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sinopec Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sinopec Ethylene Products Offered

7.4.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.5 LyondellBasell

7.5.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

7.5.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LyondellBasell Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LyondellBasell Ethylene Products Offered

7.5.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

7.6 Shell

7.6.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shell Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shell Ethylene Products Offered

7.6.5 Shell Recent Development

7.7 TotalEnergies

7.7.1 TotalEnergies Corporation Information

7.7.2 TotalEnergies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TotalEnergies Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TotalEnergies Ethylene Products Offered

7.7.5 TotalEnergies Recent Development

7.8 Chevron Phillips Chemical

7.8.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Ethylene Products Offered

7.8.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Ineos

7.9.1 Ineos Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ineos Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ineos Ethylene Products Offered

7.9.5 Ineos Recent Development

7.10 CNPC

7.10.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.10.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CNPC Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CNPC Ethylene Products Offered

7.10.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.11 Formosa

7.11.1 Formosa Corporation Information

7.11.2 Formosa Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Formosa Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Formosa Ethylene Products Offered

7.11.5 Formosa Recent Development

7.12 National Petrochemical Company (NPC)

7.12.1 National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Corporation Information

7.12.2 National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Products Offered

7.12.5 National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Recent Development

7.13 BASF

7.13.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.13.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BASF Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BASF Products Offered

7.13.5 BASF Recent Development

7.14 Reliance Industries

7.14.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

7.14.2 Reliance Industries Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Reliance Industries Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Reliance Industries Products Offered

7.14.5 Reliance Industries Recent Development

7.15 Westlake

7.15.1 Westlake Corporation Information

7.15.2 Westlake Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Westlake Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Westlake Products Offered

7.15.5 Westlake Recent Development

7.16 Sasol

7.16.1 Sasol Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sasol Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sasol Products Offered

7.16.5 Sasol Recent Development

7.17 CNOOC

7.17.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

7.17.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 CNOOC Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 CNOOC Products Offered

7.17.5 CNOOC Recent Development

7.18 Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical

7.18.1 Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Products Offered

7.18.5 Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Recent Development

7.19 Hengli Petrochemical

7.19.1 Hengli Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hengli Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hengli Petrochemical Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hengli Petrochemical Products Offered

7.19.5 Hengli Petrochemical Recent Development

7.20 Mitsubishi

7.20.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.20.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Mitsubishi Ethylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

7.20.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

