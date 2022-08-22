Global Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Global “Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment.

Thermal spray is a group of industrial processes that generally include the propelling of micrometer-sized particles of molten or semi-molten materials in order to create a protective or decorative coating on the surface of the desired substrate. The thermal spray coating provides various advantages to the end-users, such as lower coating cost, improved engineering performance, and increased component life. Thermal spray equipment are an integral part of every step in the thermal spray coating process and can be primarily segmented into thermal spray coating systems, dust collection equipment, spray guns and nozzles, feeder equipment, spare parts, noise-reducing enclosures, and others.

The global market for Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment players cover Oerlikon, Praxair Surface Technologies, GTV, United Coatings Technologies (UCT) and Metallisation, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment Includes:

Oerlikon

Praxair Surface Technologies

GTV

United Coatings Technologies (UCT)

Metallisation

Thermion

Flame Spray Technologies (FST)

Guangzhou Sanxin Metal Technology

Plasma Giken

Zhengzhou Lijia

Kermetico

Shanghai Liangshi

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Plasma Spray

HVOF Spray

Arc Spray

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Steel Industry

Automotive & Transport

Power Generation

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Advanced Thermal Spray Equipment market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Oerlikon, Praxair Surface Technologies, GTV, United Coatings Technologies (UCT), Metallisation, Thermion, Flame Spray Technologies (FST), Guangzhou Sanxin Metal Technology and Plasma Giken, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

