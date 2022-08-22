Global Volatile Oil of Mustard Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Global “Volatile Oil of Mustard Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Volatile Oil of Mustard by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Volatile Oil of Mustard.

Volatile Oil of Mustard is extracted from mustard seeds, often have a pungent taste with irritating aroma. There are three varieties of mustard oil available in market includes B. nigra (black mustard), B. juncea (brown mustard), and B. hirta (white mustard). Traditionally a preferred oil for cooking, it is also used in different applications like aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, & soaps, etc. It is extracted from two process includes pressing the seeds used as cooking oil due to presence of fatty oil and grinding of seed, processing it with water, and the filtered by distillation process. Second method of extracting produce a light pungent oil used for other therapeutic segments as essential oil. It is used in aromatherapy to stimulate the sweat glands and for its benefits on skin.

The global market for Volatile Oil of Mustard is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Volatile Oil of Mustard market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Volatile Oil of Mustard market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Volatile Oil of Mustard market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Volatile Oil of Mustard market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Volatile Oil of Mustard players cover Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adani Wilmar, Puri Oil Mills, Ganesh Oil Mills and Emami Agro, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Volatile Oil of Mustard, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Volatile Oil of Mustard market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Volatile Oil of Mustard companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Volatile Oil of Mustard Includes:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adani Wilmar

Puri Oil Mills

Ganesh Oil Mills

Emami Agro

K S Oils

Shiv Shakti Oil Mills

Saloni Mustard oil

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

Purti Vanaspati

Fortune

Manishankar Oils

Parkar Enterprise

Pavan Industries

Shree Uday Oil & Foods Industries

Gokul Agri International

Singhal Industries Oil Mills

D. Edible Oil Industries

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Black Mustard Oil

Brown Mustard Oil

White Mustard Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cooking

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Soaps

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of Volatile Oil of Mustard, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Volatile Oil of Mustard market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Volatile Oil of Mustard market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Volatile Oil of Mustard sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Volatile Oil of Mustard sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Volatile Oil of Mustard market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Archer Daniels Midland Company, Adani Wilmar, Puri Oil Mills, Ganesh Oil Mills, Emami Agro, K S Oils, Shiv Shakti Oil Mills, Saloni Mustard oil and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

