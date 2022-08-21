Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Size, share forecast 2022-2028
Ordinary liner board, the so-called liner in paper industry is not made of kraft wood pulp copied carton board.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liner ?In Paper Industry) in global, including the following market information:
Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Liner ?In Paper Industry) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liner ?In Paper Industry) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Classy Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liner ?In Paper Industry) include Greif, PCA, Pratt Industries, Sonoco Products Company, BillerudKorsn?s, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Klabin, Longchen and Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liner ?In Paper Industry) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Classy Product
Grade A Product
Nonconforming Product
Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printing Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Food and Beverages
Other
Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liner ?In Paper Industry) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liner ?In Paper Industry) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liner ?In Paper Industry) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Liner ?In Paper Industry) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Greif
PCA
Pratt Industries
Sonoco Products Company
BillerudKorsn?s
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Klabin
Longchen
Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd
Zhejiang Jingxing
Ji'an Group
Lee & Man
Zhejiang Rongsheng
Smurfit Kappa Group
Astron Paper & Board Mill
Eagle Paper International Inc
Thai Paper Mill Co
International Paper
Hazel Mercantile Limited
Universal Pulp & Paper
Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited
Mondi Group Plc
DS Smith Plc
Georgia-Pacific LLC
WestRock Company
KapStone Paper & Packaging Corporation
Metsä Board Oyj
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liner ?In Paper Industry) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liner ?In Paper Industry) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liner ?In Paper Industry) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liner ?In Paper Industry) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liner ?In Paper Industry) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liner ?In Paper Industry) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liner ?In Paper Industry
