Dyestuff Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Textile dyestuffs typically include dyes such as acid dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes and vat dyes. These textile dyes are used to manufacture colored textile fibers. Basic dyes, acid dyes and disperse dyes are principally used in the production of black colored nylon textile fibers. Furthermore, various types of dyes such as reactive dyes, direct dyes and vat dyes are used for dyeing nylon textile fibers for specific applications. Textile dyestuffs are used to dye different types of nylon textile fibers such as monofilament fibers, staple fibers and multifilament fibers. These dyed textile fibers are used in various end-user industries such as home textiles, apparel, automotive textiles, agricultural textiles and protective clothing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dyestuff in global, including the following market information:
Global Dyestuff Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dyestuff Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dyestuff companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dyestuff market was valued at 2099.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2592.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dyestuff include Huntsman, Sumitomo Chemical, Kiri Industries, Archroma, Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Runtu, Yabang, Jihua Group and Chuyuan Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dyestuff manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dyestuff Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Other Dyes
Global Dyestuff Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers
Cotton Textiles
Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
Others
Global Dyestuff Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyestuff Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dyestuff revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dyestuff revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dyestuff sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Dyestuff sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huntsman
Sumitomo Chemical
Kiri Industries
Archroma
Longsheng Group
Zhejiang Runtu
Yabang
Jihua Group
Chuyuan Group
Zhejiang Transfar
Shanxi Linfen
Suzhou Luosen
Xuzhou Kedah
Everlight Chemical
T&T Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dyestuff Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dyestuff Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dyestuff Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dyestuff Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dyestuff Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dyestuff Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dyestuff Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dyestuff Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dyestuff Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dyestuff Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dyestuff Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dyestuff Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dyestuff Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyestuff Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dyestuff Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyestuff Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dyestuff Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Disperse Dyes
4.1.3 Reactive Dyes
4.1.4 Sulfur Dyes
4.1.5 Vat Dyes
4.1.6 Acid Dyes
