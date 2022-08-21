Dyestuff Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Textile dyestuffs typically include dyes such as acid dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes and vat dyes. These textile dyes are used to manufacture colored textile fibers. Basic dyes, acid dyes and disperse dyes are principally used in the production of black colored nylon textile fibers. Furthermore, various types of dyes such as reactive dyes, direct dyes and vat dyes are used for dyeing nylon textile fibers for specific applications. Textile dyestuffs are used to dye different types of nylon textile fibers such as monofilament fibers, staple fibers and multifilament fibers. These dyed textile fibers are used in various end-user industries such as home textiles, apparel, automotive textiles, agricultural textiles and protective clothing.

The global Dyestuff market was valued at 2099.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2592.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Dyestuff include Huntsman, Sumitomo Chemical, Kiri Industries, Archroma, Longsheng Group, Zhejiang Runtu, Yabang, Jihua Group and Chuyuan Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dyestuff manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes

Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers

Cotton Textiles

Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Huntsman

Sumitomo Chemical

Kiri Industries

Archroma

Longsheng Group

Zhejiang Runtu

Yabang

Jihua Group

Chuyuan Group

Zhejiang Transfar

Shanxi Linfen

Suzhou Luosen

Xuzhou Kedah

Everlight Chemical

T&T Industries

