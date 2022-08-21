Decorative Panels Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paneling, also spelled panelling, in architecture and design, decorative treatment of walls, ceilings, doors, and furniture consisting of a series of wide, thin sheets of wood, called panels, framed together by narrower, thicker strips of wood.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Panels in global, including the following market information:
Global Decorative Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Decorative Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Decorative Panels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decorative Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decorative Panels include Nord Compensati, World Panel Products, Directeck, Van Stijn Rijnwoude, Kuiper Dutch Marine Panels, BELLOTTI, King Plastic and Compensati Toro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decorative Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decorative Panels Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decorative Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Laminate
Cellulose Fiber
Natural Fiber
Bamboo
Other
Global Decorative Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decorative Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Decorative Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decorative Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Decorative Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Decorative Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Decorative Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Decorative Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nord Compensati
World Panel Products
Directeck
Van Stijn Rijnwoude
Kuiper Dutch Marine Panels
BELLOTTI
King Plastic
Compensati Toro
