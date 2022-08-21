Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bio based polypropylene is a polymer manufactured from natural materials such as corn, sugar cane, vegetable oil, and some other biomass.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biobased Polypropylene (PP) in global, including the following market information:
Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Biobased Polypropylene (PP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) market was valued at 41 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 55 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial-Grade Biobased Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biobased Polypropylene (PP) include Trellis Earth Products, Polymers, DowDuPont, Braskem, Biobent and Global Bioenergies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biobased Polypropylene (PP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial-Grade Biobased Polypropylene
Pharmaceutical-Grade Biobased Polypropylene
Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market, Others, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, Others, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Packaging
Industrial
Electrical
Others
Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biobased Polypropylene (PP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biobased Polypropylene (PP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biobased Polypropylene (PP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Biobased Polypropylene (PP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Trellis Earth Products
Polymers
DowDuPont
Braskem
Biobent
Global Bioenergies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market Others
1.3 Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biobased Polypropylene (PP) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bi
