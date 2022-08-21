Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lithium hydroxide is present in lubricating grease and is also used in air conditioners and cooling systems [1]. Lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries are used increasingly as power sources. The use of lithium hydroxide in alkaline batteries increases their capacitance by 22%.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Hydroxide for Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lithium Hydroxide for Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Hydroxide for Battery include FMC, SQM, Rockwood, Simbol, Tianqi Lithium, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium, Zhonghe, GRM and HAOXIN LIYAN and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium Hydroxide for Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Battery Grade
Other
Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lubricants
Consumer Electronics
Traffic
Others
Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium Hydroxide for Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium Hydroxide for Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium Hydroxide for Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lithium Hydroxide for Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FMC
SQM
Rockwood
Simbol
Tianqi Lithium
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium
Zhonghe
GRM
HAOXIN LIYAN
General Lithium
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Hydroxide for Battery Companies
3.8
