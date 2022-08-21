Lightweight Materials Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rising awareness about fuel emissions has led to automobile manufacturers turning to products that can reduce the weight of vehicles. This is anticipated to drive the global market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightweight Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Lightweight Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lightweight Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lightweight Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lightweight Materials market was valued at 116700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 159810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lightweight Materials include SABIC, Formosa Plastics, Alcoa, Allegheny Technology Incorporated, Aleris International, Covestro, 3M, Advanced Magnesium Alloys and Akzo Nobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lightweight Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lightweight Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lightweight Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum
High Strength Steel
Titanium
Magnesium
Polymers and Composites
Others
Global Lightweight Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lightweight Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aviation
Energy
Others
Global Lightweight Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lightweight Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lightweight Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lightweight Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lightweight Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lightweight Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SABIC
Formosa Plastics
Alcoa
Allegheny Technology Incorporated
Aleris International
Covestro
3M
Advanced Magnesium Alloys
Akzo Nobel
BASF
Bayer Material Science
Celanese
Cytec Industries
DowDuPont
Dwa Aluminum Composites
Exatec
Fmw Composite Systems
Freightcar America
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lightweight Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lightweight Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lightweight Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lightweight Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lightweight Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lightweight Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lightweight Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lightweight Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lightweight Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lightweight Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lightweight Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightweight Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightweight Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightweight Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lightweight Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightweight Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
