Silicone-Based Defoamer Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicone Based Defoamer is a low-toxicity blend of
silicone based defoaming agents with optimized
performance to control foaming in aqueous drilling
fluid systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone-Based Defoamer in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Silicone-Based Defoamer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicone-Based Defoamer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid State Silicone-based Defoamer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone-Based Defoamer include Ashland Global Holdings Inc, BASF SE, Elkem Silicones, Clariant International AG, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd and Wacker Chemie AG. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicone-Based Defoamer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid State Silicone-based Defoamer
Emulsion Silicone-based Defoamer
Oiliness Silicone-based Defoamer
Others
Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metalworking Fluids
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Water Treatment
Paints and Coatings
Others
Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicone-Based Defoamer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicone-Based Defoamer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicone-Based Defoamer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Silicone-Based Defoamer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc
BASF SE
Elkem Silicones
Clariant International AG
DowDuPont
Evonik Industries AG
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
Wacker Chemie AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicone-Based Defoamer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone-Based Defoamer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone-Based Defoamer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone-Based Defoamer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone-Based Defoamer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone-Based Defoamer Companies
4 Sights by Product
