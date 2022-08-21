Silicone-Based Defoamer Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicone Based Defoamer is a low-toxicity blend of

silicone based defoaming agents with optimized

performance to control foaming in aqueous drilling

fluid systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone-Based Defoamer in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Silicone-Based Defoamer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicone-Based Defoamer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid State Silicone-based Defoamer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicone-Based Defoamer include Ashland Global Holdings Inc, BASF SE, Elkem Silicones, Clariant International AG, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd and Wacker Chemie AG. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicone-Based Defoamer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid State Silicone-based Defoamer

Emulsion Silicone-based Defoamer

Oiliness Silicone-based Defoamer

Others

Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metalworking Fluids

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Paints and Coatings

Others

Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicone-Based Defoamer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicone-Based Defoamer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicone-Based Defoamer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silicone-Based Defoamer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

BASF SE

Elkem Silicones

Clariant International AG

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Wacker Chemie AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicone-Based Defoamer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicone-Based Defoamer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone-Based Defoamer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone-Based Defoamer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone-Based Defoamer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone-Based Defoamer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone-Based Defoamer Companies

4 Sights by Product

