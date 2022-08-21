Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Feeding systems are the method by which bottles are put onto the line whether that be by a large depalletizer, a bulk bottle unscrambler, or even something as simple as a rotary feed table. All accomplish the goal of getting bottles onto the packaging line so that they can be filled, capped, labeled, etc. until we get to the stage where they need to be accumulated for end of line packaging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Feeding and Accumulating Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Feeding and Accumulating Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Feeding and Accumulating Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bottle and Can Depalletizing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Feeding and Accumulating Systems include Busch Machinery, Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hanwha Corporation and John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Feeding and Accumulating Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bottle and Can Depalletizing Machine
Material Filling Machines
Others
Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Materials
Mineral
Chemical Industries
Food Industry
Others
Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Feeding and Accumulating Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Feeding and Accumulating Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Feeding and Accumulating Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Feeding and Accumulating Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Busch Machinery
Beumer Group
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc.
Jungheinrich AG
Kion Group AG
Toyota Industries Corporation
Hanwha Corporation
John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation
Kuka AG
Fives
Knapp AG
Murata Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Feeding and Accumulating Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Feeding and Accumulating Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feeding and Accumulating Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Feeding and Accumulating Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feeding and Accumulating Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feeding an
