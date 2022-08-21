Diagnostic ECG Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) is hospitals, and the consumption proportion is about 72% in 2016.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diagnostic ECG in global, including the following market information:

Global Diagnostic ECG Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diagnostic ECG Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Diagnostic ECG companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diagnostic ECG market was valued at 5697.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7752.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resting & Stress ECG Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diagnostic ECG include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical, Mortara Instrument Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, Schiller AG, Cardionet, Compumed Inc. and Nihon Kohden Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diagnostic ECG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diagnostic ECG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic ECG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Resting & Stress ECG Systems

Holter Monitors

Global Diagnostic ECG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic ECG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Global Diagnostic ECG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic ECG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diagnostic ECG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diagnostic ECG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diagnostic ECG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Diagnostic ECG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Mindray Medical

Mortara Instrument Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare

Schiller AG

Cardionet

Compumed Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Hill-Rom

