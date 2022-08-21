Diagnostic ECG Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) is hospitals, and the consumption proportion is about 72% in 2016.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diagnostic ECG in global, including the following market information:
Global Diagnostic ECG Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diagnostic ECG Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Diagnostic ECG companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diagnostic ECG market was valued at 5697.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7752.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Resting & Stress ECG Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diagnostic ECG include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical, Mortara Instrument Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, Schiller AG, Cardionet, Compumed Inc. and Nihon Kohden Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diagnostic ECG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diagnostic ECG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diagnostic ECG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Resting & Stress ECG Systems
Holter Monitors
Global Diagnostic ECG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diagnostic ECG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Home
Global Diagnostic ECG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diagnostic ECG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diagnostic ECG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diagnostic ECG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diagnostic ECG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Diagnostic ECG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Mindray Medical
Mortara Instrument Inc.
Spacelabs Healthcare
Schiller AG
Cardionet
Compumed Inc.
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Hill-Rom
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diagnostic ECG Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diagnostic ECG Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diagnostic ECG Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diagnostic ECG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diagnostic ECG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diagnostic ECG Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diagnostic ECG Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diagnostic ECG Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diagnostic ECG Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diagnostic ECG Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diagnostic ECG Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diagnostic ECG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diagnostic ECG Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diagnostic ECG Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diagnostic ECG Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diagnostic ECG Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Diagnostic ECG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Resting & Stress ECG Systems
