Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide in global, including the following market information:
Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NMC111 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide include Norilsk Nickel, Jinchuan Group, MCC Ramu Nico, Highlands Pacific and Tanaka Chemical Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
NMC111
NMC532
NMC442
Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Batteries Industry
Electronics Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Norilsk Nickel
Jinchuan Group
MCC Ramu Nico
Highlands Pacific
Tanaka Chemical Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Companies
4 Sights by Product
