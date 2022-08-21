HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polyethylene high-density (PEHD) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is usually used in container manufacturing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers in global, including the following market information:

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers companies in 2021 (%)

The global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers market was valued at 14360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17320 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blow Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers include Greif, Mauser Group, SchuTz, Time Technoplast, Duplas Al Sharq, Invopak, Takween Advanced Industries, Pampa Industries and Siddco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Health Care

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Other

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Greif

Mauser Group

SchuTz

Time Technoplast

Duplas Al Sharq

Invopak

Takween Advanced Industries

Pampa Industries

Siddco

WERIT Kunststoffwerke

SKS Bottle & Packaging

Berry Global

Synergy Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021



