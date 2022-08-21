Holographic Films Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Holographic film is a very thin, flexible plastic film [Polyester (PET), Oriented Polypropylene (OPP) and Nylon (Bonyl)] which has been micro-embossed with patterns or even images.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Holographic Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Holographic Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Holographic Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Holographic Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Holographic Films market was valued at 168.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 209.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transparent Holographic Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Holographic Films include Light Logics, Cosmo Films Limited, K Laser, Uflex Limited, Polinas, Kurz, ITW, Everest Holovisions Limited and Holostik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Holographic Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Holographic Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Holographic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transparent Holographic Films
Metallized Holographic Films
Global Holographic Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Holographic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Public Safety and Security
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic
Others
Global Holographic Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Holographic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Holographic Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Holographic Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Holographic Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Holographic Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Light Logics
Cosmo Films Limited
K Laser
Uflex Limited
Polinas
Kurz
ITW
Everest Holovisions Limited
Holostik
Univacco
Spectratek
API
Hazen Paper
Integraf
Zhejiang Jinghua Laser
SVG Optronics
Jinjia Group
Shantou Wanshun
Shantou Dongfeng
AFC Hologram
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Holographic Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Holographic Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Holographic Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Holographic Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Holographic Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Holographic Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Holographic Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Holographic Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Holographic Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Holographic Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Holographic Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Holographic Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Holographic Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Holographic Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Holographic Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Holographic Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Holographic Films Market Size Markets, 2021 &
