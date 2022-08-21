Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts include Duros Development, Nation Manufacturing and Industrial Products Corporation, Ply Gem Holdings, Rehau Incorporated, Vision Group, Denso, Foton Philippines, Isuzu and Mitsuwa Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene

HDPE

Polystyrene

Others

Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Housing Building

Automobile

Infrastructure

Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Duros Development

Nation Manufacturing and Industrial Products Corporation

Ply Gem Holdings

Rehau Incorporated

Vision Group

Denso

Foton Philippines

Isuzu

Mitsuwa Chemical

Eaton

MHG Asia Pacific

Roop Polymers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Compani

