Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts include Duros Development, Nation Manufacturing and Industrial Products Corporation, Ply Gem Holdings, Rehau Incorporated, Vision Group, Denso, Foton Philippines, Isuzu and Mitsuwa Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene
HDPE
Polystyrene
Others
Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Housing Building
Automobile
Infrastructure
Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Duros Development
Nation Manufacturing and Industrial Products Corporation
Ply Gem Holdings
Rehau Incorporated
Vision Group
Denso
Foton Philippines
Isuzu
Mitsuwa Chemical
Eaton
MHG Asia Pacific
Roop Polymers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Compani
