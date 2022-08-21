Chrome Pigments Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

Color pigments are broadly classified in two segments: organic and inorganic color pigments. The market for inorganic color pigments is further divided based on their source as iron oxide, cadmium based pigments, chrome pigments and several others. Chrome pigments are largely derived from lead compounds and have a range of properties such as high color strength, high solubility, highly concentrated and non reactive making chrome pigments apposite for applications such as paints and coatings, inks, plastics, rubber, detergents and soaps, ceramics and polishes. The market for chrome pigments was initially dominated by North America and other developed regions; however there is shift in global trend largely due to increased environmental regulations over inorganic pigments. The current market for chrome pigments is largely dominated by China followed by North America and other countries across globe. Countries present in Asia Pacific such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam are expected to have a stable or upward trend for chrome pigments principally due to the low cost of chrome pigments and non-stringent environmental regulations in the region.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chrome Pigments in global, including the following market information:

Global Chrome Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chrome Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chrome Pigments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chrome Pigments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chrome Pigments include BASF, Berger Paints India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Akzonobel, Du Pont and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chrome Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chrome Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chrome Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Inorganic

Global Chrome Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chrome Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Personal Care

Others

Global Chrome Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chrome Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chrome Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chrome Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chrome Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chrome Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Berger Paints India

Kansai Nerolac Paints

Akzonobel

Du Pont

Lanxess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chrome Pigments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chrome Pigments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chrome Pigments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chrome Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chrome Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chrome Pigments Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chrome Pigments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chrome Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chrome Pigments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chrome Pigments Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chrome Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chrome Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chrome Pigments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chrome Pigments Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chrome Pigments Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chrome Pigments Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Chrome Pigments Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic



