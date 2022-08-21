Easy Peel Film Packaging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Easy Peel Film Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Easy Peel Film Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Easy Peel Film Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Easy Peel Film Packaging include J-Film Corporation, Evonik Industries, Taipak Enterprises Ltd, Dow DuPont, Zhangsu Packaging Material Ltd, Amcor, Plastopil Flexible Pakaging Solutions, Mitsui Chemicals and Wonder Packagings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Easy Peel Film Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE

CPP

PET

others

Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Industrial

Medical

Others

Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Easy Peel Film Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Easy Peel Film Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Easy Peel Film Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Easy Peel Film Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

J-Film Corporation

Evonik Industries

Taipak Enterprises Ltd

Dow DuPont

Zhangsu Packaging Material Ltd

Amcor

Plastopil Flexible Pakaging Solutions

Mitsui Chemicals

Wonder Packagings

Sudpack Inc.

Clear Lam Packaging

Tilak Polypack Pvt Ltd.

Etimex Inc.

Sealpac

Berry Global Inc.

Danafilms Corp.

Toray Plastics Inc.

The Platinum Package Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Easy Peel Film Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Easy Peel Film Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Easy Peel Film Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Easy Peel Film Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Easy Peel Film Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Easy Peel Film Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Easy Peel Film Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Easy Peel Film Packaging Companies

4 S

