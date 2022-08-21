Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
Compound semiconductors materials are a compound which comprises of elements from more than two different groups in the periodic table. Compound semiconductors materials can be in binary form, ternary form and quaternary form among others. Depending upon the form types there are wide range of compound semiconductors available. On the basis of form type the compound semiconductor materials are classified as III-Vs, II-VIs and IV-IVs and sapphire among others. III-IVs crystallize in zinc blend structure while II-VIs has crystalline structure. Compound semiconductors materials offer wider choice of bandwidth than elemental semiconductors such as Si and Ge. Compound semiconductor materials offer higher electron mobility, wider band gap and lower thermal noise than elemental semiconductors. Compound semiconductor materials have ability to generate microwave signals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compound Semiconductor Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Compound Semiconductor Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compound Semiconductor Materials market was valued at 31590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 46400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
III-Vs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compound Semiconductor Materials include Air Products And Chemicals, Cree, Dow Corning, Galaxy Compound Semiconductors and Momentive And Nichia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compound Semiconductor Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
III-Vs
II-VIs
IV-IVs
Sapphire
Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical And Electronic
Manufacturing
Others
Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compound Semiconductor Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compound Semiconductor Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Compound Semiconductor Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Compound Semiconductor Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Air Products And Chemicals
Cree
Dow Corning
Galaxy Compound Semiconductors
Momentive And Nichia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compound Semiconductor Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compound Semiconductor Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Compound Semiconductor Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compound Semiconductor Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compound S
