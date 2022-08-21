Copper Gluconate Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

Copper Gluconate is the copper salt of D-gluconic acid, with empirical formula C12H22CuO14. It is a mineral composition of copper carbonate and glucono delta lactone. Typically bluish green to green in color. It is a bioavailable form of copper and is an odorless crystalline powder that contains copper and L-gluconic acid, in the form of L-gluconate. Copper Gluconate is easily soluble in water, while it is insoluble in ethanol. It is also preferred over Copper Chloride because of its green compound features.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Gluconate in global, including the following market information:

Global Copper Gluconate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copper Gluconate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Copper Gluconate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copper Gluconate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical-Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copper Gluconate include Novotech Nutraceuticals, Jost Chemical, Kelatron, Zygosome and Fuso Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Copper Gluconate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copper Gluconate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Gluconate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Food-Grade

Others

Global Copper Gluconate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Gluconate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Fortified Foods

Animal Feed

Others

Global Copper Gluconate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Gluconate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Copper Gluconate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Copper Gluconate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Copper Gluconate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Copper Gluconate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Jost Chemical

Kelatron

Zygosome

Fuso Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copper Gluconate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Copper Gluconate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Copper Gluconate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Copper Gluconate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Copper Gluconate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Copper Gluconate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copper Gluconate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Copper Gluconate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Copper Gluconate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Copper Gluconate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Copper Gluconate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Gluconate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Gluconate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Gluconate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Gluconate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Gluconate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Copper Gluconate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

