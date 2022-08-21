Curdlan Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

Curdlan is a kind of lined beta-1,3-glucan, which is a high molecular mass polymer of glucose. Curdlan contains of ?-(1,3) linked glucose deposits along with forming elastic gels when heated in aqueous solutions. It is also produced by non-pathogenic bacteria called as Agrobacterium biobar. Hence, the production of this curdlan by Alcaligenes faecalis bacteria is being produced to be used in gel production and other substances. Curdlan is a kind of neutral beta glucan polymer having few intra or interlinked chains which produces an exopolysaccharide by the help of soil bacteria. There are presence of various genes which are required for the production of curdlan that have been identified which produces curdlan in very large amounts for various applications. A membrane which is bounded by phosphatidlyserine synthase which is also necessary for the production of large amounts of curdlan having very high molecular mass which is used in various end use applications. Curdlan is used as a kind of gelling agents in various applications such as in a variety of food products, pharmaceuticals, building materials and is also has been approved as a food additive by the U.S. Food and Administration Department.

The global key manufacturers of Curdlan include Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Shandong Zhongke Biological Technology, Shanghai Trustin Chemical, Carbomer, Sigma-Aldrich and Haihang Industry, etc.

We surveyed the Curdlan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Shandong Zhongke Biological Technology

Shanghai Trustin Chemical

Carbomer

Sigma-Aldrich

Haihang Industry

