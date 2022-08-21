Decyl Oleate Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
Decyl oleate is treated as a personal care ingredient. The product comes under the oleochemicals sector and is largely consumed by the personal care industry with a small amount being consumed by pharmaceuticals and other industries. It is mostly used as a key composition in many cosmetics, hair care, and skin care products. The emollient is industrially produced by the esterification of fatty alcohols and oleic acid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decyl Oleate in global, including the following market information:
Global Decyl Oleate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Decyl Oleate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Decyl Oleate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decyl Oleate market was valued at 739.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 841 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plant Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decyl Oleate include BASF, IOI Oleo, Ashland, KLK Oleo, Ecogreen Oleochemical, Mosselman, Italmatch Chemicals, Oleon and Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decyl Oleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decyl Oleate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plant Based
Animal Based
Global Decyl Oleate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Hair Care
Skin Care
Global Decyl Oleate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Decyl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Decyl Oleate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Decyl Oleate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Decyl Oleate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Decyl Oleate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
IOI Oleo
Ashland
KLK Oleo
Ecogreen Oleochemical
Mosselman
Italmatch Chemicals
Oleon
Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding
Stearinerie Dubois Fils
Alzo International
Kumar Organic Products
CISME
Venus Ethoxyethers
Triveni Interchem
R & D Laboratories
Domus Chemicals
Phoenix Chemicals
Syntechem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decyl Oleate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decyl Oleate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decyl Oleate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decyl Oleate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decyl Oleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decyl Oleate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decyl Oleate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decyl Oleate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decyl Oleate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decyl Oleate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decyl Oleate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decyl Oleate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decyl Oleate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decyl Oleate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decyl Oleate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decyl Oleate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Decyl Oleate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plant Based
4.1.3 Animal Based
4.2 By Type – Globa
