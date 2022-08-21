Fermented Tofu is a Chinese condiment consisting of a form of processed, preserved tofu used in East Asian cuisine. The ingredients typically are soybeans, salt, rice wine and sesame oil or vinegar.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fermented Tofu in global, including the following market information:

Global Fermented Tofu Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fermented Tofu Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fermented Tofu companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fermented Tofu market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Preserved Bean Curd Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fermented Tofu include Chiali Food, Chengdu Baibaibei Food, Guiyang Taihe Capsicum products, Zhuhai Jialin Food, Shenzhen Yongmiao Foodstuffs, Liuyang Lige Special Food, Lee Kum Kee and ENG LEE SENG Marketing Holdings(M) SDN BHD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fermented Tofu manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fermented Tofu Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fermented Tofu Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White Preserved Bean Curd

Red Fermented Bean Curd

Global Fermented Tofu Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fermented Tofu Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Catering

Global Fermented Tofu Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fermented Tofu Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fermented Tofu revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fermented Tofu revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fermented Tofu sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fermented Tofu sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chiali Food

Chengdu Baibaibei Food

Guiyang Taihe Capsicum products

Zhuhai Jialin Food

Shenzhen Yongmiao Foodstuffs

Liuyang Lige Special Food

Lee Kum Kee

ENG LEE SENG Marketing Holdings(M) SDN BHD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fermented Tofu Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fermented Tofu Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fermented Tofu Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fermented Tofu Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fermented Tofu Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fermented Tofu Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fermented Tofu Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fermented Tofu Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fermented Tofu Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fermented Tofu Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fermented Tofu Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fermented Tofu Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fermented Tofu Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fermented Tofu Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fermented Tofu Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fermented Tofu Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fermented Tofu Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 White Preserved Bean Curd



