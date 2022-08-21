Poultry Oil Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

Poultry Oil is a highly energetic product, utilized as a feed ingredient. Its pressed oil originated from the rendering process of poultry and parts of poultry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poultry Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Poultry Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poultry Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Poultry Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poultry Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chicken Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poultry Oil include Boyer Valley, Valley Proteins, Danisco Animal Nutrition, Honkajoki Oy, Terramar, ADF, Sanimax and West Coast Reduction, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Poultry Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poultry Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poultry Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chicken Oil

Duck Oil

Others

Global Poultry Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poultry Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Others

Global Poultry Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Poultry Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poultry Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poultry Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poultry Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Poultry Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boyer Valley

Valley Proteins

Danisco Animal Nutrition

Honkajoki Oy

Terramar

ADF

Sanimax

West Coast Reduction

