Herbal Extract Powder Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

Herbal extract is based on herbs as raw materials in accordance with the needs of the extracted ground, through physical and chemical extraction and separation process, directed to obtain and concentration herbs in one or a variety of active ingredients, without changing its active ingredient structure and formation of products. Generally, herbal extract refers to extracts that people gets from all kinds of herbs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Herbal Extract Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Herbal Extract Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Herbal Extract Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Herbal Extract Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Herbal Extract Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Garlic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Herbal Extract Powder include Indena, Euromed, Martin Bauer, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Kalsec, Nokete and Synthite Industries Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Herbal Extract Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Herbal Extract Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Herbal Extract Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Garlic

Basil

Soy

Marigold

Aloe Vera

Licorice

Reishi

Others

Global Herbal Extract Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Herbal Extract Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Flavor

Global Herbal Extract Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Herbal Extract Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Herbal Extract Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Herbal Extract Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Herbal Extract Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Herbal Extract Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indena

Euromed

Martin Bauer

Naturex

Bio-Botanica

Maypro

Kalsec

Nokete

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Jiaherb

Layn

Naturalin

Organic Herb

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Herbal Extract Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Herbal Extract Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Herbal Extract Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Herbal Extract Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Herbal Extract Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Herbal Extract Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Herbal Extract Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Herbal Extract Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Herbal Extract Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Herbal Extract Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Herbal Extract Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Herbal Extract Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Herbal Extract Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Herbal Extract Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Herbal Extract Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Herbal Extract Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

