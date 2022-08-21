Uncategorized

Acrylate Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Acrylate Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylate Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Methyl Acrylate Polymer

Ethyl Acrylate Polymer

Butyl Acrylate Polymer

Other

Segment by Application

Anti-Fouling Paint

Marine Vessels

Marine Transportation Industry

Other

By Company

DowDuPont

H.B. Fuller(USA)

Hyperion Catalysis International(USA)

Agfa-Gevaert N.V(Belgium)

Parker Hannifin Corporation(USA)

Celanese Corporation(USA)

Enthone Electronics Solutions(USA)

Premix OY(Finland)

KEMET Corporation(USA)

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc(USA)

PolyOne Corporation(USA)

Rieke Metals Inc(USA)

RTP Company(USA)

Solvay(Belgium)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylate Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Methyl Acrylate Polymer
1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate Polymer
1.2.4 Butyl Acrylate Polymer
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Anti-Fouling Paint
1.3.3 Marine Vessels
1.3.4 Marine Transportation Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylate Polymer Production
2.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acrylate Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acrylate Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acrylate Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acrylate Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Acrylate Polymer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2

