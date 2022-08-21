Acrylate Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Acrylate Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylate Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Methyl Acrylate Polymer
Ethyl Acrylate Polymer
Butyl Acrylate Polymer
Other
Segment by Application
Anti-Fouling Paint
Marine Vessels
Marine Transportation Industry
Other
By Company
DowDuPont
H.B. Fuller(USA)
Hyperion Catalysis International(USA)
Agfa-Gevaert N.V(Belgium)
Parker Hannifin Corporation(USA)
Celanese Corporation(USA)
Enthone Electronics Solutions(USA)
Premix OY(Finland)
KEMET Corporation(USA)
Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc(USA)
PolyOne Corporation(USA)
Rieke Metals Inc(USA)
RTP Company(USA)
Solvay(Belgium)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylate Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Methyl Acrylate Polymer
1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate Polymer
1.2.4 Butyl Acrylate Polymer
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Anti-Fouling Paint
1.3.3 Marine Vessels
1.3.4 Marine Transportation Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylate Polymer Production
2.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acrylate Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acrylate Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acrylate Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acrylate Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Acrylate Polymer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2
