Animal Extract Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

Animal extract is extracted from animal body, part of animal body tissues or viscera through gentle biological enzymatic hydrolysis or boiling extraction, and then concentrated and spray-dried into meat extract. It is an emerging industry corresponding to plant extract, formerly known as biochemical products and biochemical raw materials.Its main categories are: amino acids, peptides, proteins, enzymes and coenzymes, polysaccharides, lipids, nucleic acids and their derivatives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Animal Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chicken Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Extract include Creative Enzymes, Proliant Biologicals, Carnad, Nikken Foods, POLOLIFE, Eliteflavor, Tiantiao Biotechnology, Campbell Soup Company and McCormick, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Animal Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chicken Extract

Pork Extract

Beef Extract

Seafood Extract

Others

Global Animal Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Health Care Industry

Others

Global Animal Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Animal Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Animal Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Creative Enzymes

Proliant Biologicals

Carnad

Nikken Foods

POLOLIFE

Eliteflavor

Tiantiao Biotechnology

Campbell Soup Company

McCormick

Unilever

Nestle

Heinz

Bernard Food Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Animal Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Animal Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Animal Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Chicken Extract

4.1.3

