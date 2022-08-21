Corrugated Packaging Products Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
Corrugated packaging products are a versatile and cost-effective way to protect, preserve and transport products.Such attributes as light weight, biodegradability and recyclability are the advantages of such packaging, making it an indispensable part of modern life today.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Packaging Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Corrugated Packaging Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrugated Packaging Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Box Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Packaging Products include International Paper, Nine Dragons Paper, West Rock, Smurfit Kappa Group, Lee & Man Group, Mondi Group, DS Smith, Inteplast Group and Minnesota Diversified Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrugated Packaging Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Box
Crates
Trays
Others
Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Paper Industry
Electronic Goods
Others
Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrugated Packaging Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
International Paper
Nine Dragons Paper
West Rock
Smurfit Kappa Group
Lee & Man Group
Mondi Group
DS Smith
Inteplast Group
Minnesota Diversified Industries
NW Packaging
Sohner Kunststofftechnik
Uline
Bobst
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrugated Packaging Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrugated Packaging Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrugated Packaging Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrugated Packaging Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrugated Packaging Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrugated Packaging Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Packaging Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Packaging Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Packaging Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Packaging Products Companies
