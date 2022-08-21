Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films include DowDuPont, Henkel, Hitachi Chemical, 3M, Mactac, Toyochem, D?K, LINTEC Corporation and PANACLEAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

EVA

Others

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Materials

Home Appliance

Electronic

Advertising Materials

Others

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

Henkel

Hitachi Chemical

3M

Mactac

Toyochem

D?K

LINTEC Corporation

PANACLEAN

Soken

VIBAC

Acucote

No-Tape Industrial

ADHETEC

Bostik

HMT Manufacturing

Weifang Shengda Technology

LASPEF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

