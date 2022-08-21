Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)
Global top five Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films include DowDuPont, Henkel, Hitachi Chemical, 3M, Mactac, Toyochem, D?K, LINTEC Corporation and PANACLEAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
EVA
Others
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building Materials
Home Appliance
Electronic
Advertising Materials
Others
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
Henkel
Hitachi Chemical
3M
Mactac
Toyochem
D?K
LINTEC Corporation
PANACLEAN
Soken
VIBAC
Acucote
No-Tape Industrial
ADHETEC
Bostik
HMT Manufacturing
Weifang Shengda Technology
LASPEF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/