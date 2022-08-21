Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

The cladding zirconium tube of nuclear fuel rod is made of nuclear grade zirconium alloy material, which has good sealing property and long-term storage ability of fission products under operating conditions. It is known as the first safety barrier of nuclear power plant operation.Zirconium sponge is an important raw material for making zirconium alloy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Grade Zirconium in global, including the following market information:

Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nuclear Grade Zirconium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nuclear Grade Zirconium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hafnium-free Zirconium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Grade Zirconium include Orano, Westinghouse, ATI, Chepetsky Mechanical Plant, Nuclear Fuel Complex, SNWZH, CNNC Jinghuan, Guangdong Orient Zirconic and Aohan China Titanium Industry and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nuclear Grade Zirconium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hafnium-free Zirconium

Commercial-grade Zirconium

Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nuclear Industry

Other

Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nuclear Grade Zirconium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nuclear Grade Zirconium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nuclear Grade Zirconium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nuclear Grade Zirconium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nuclear Grade Zirconium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orano

Westinghouse

ATI

Chepetsky Mechanical Plant

Nuclear Fuel Complex

SNWZH

CNNC Jinghuan

Guangdong Orient Zirconic

Aohan China Titanium Industry

Baoti Huashen

4 Sights by Product

