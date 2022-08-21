Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aliphatic Polyester Polyols in global, including the following market information:
Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aliphatic Polyester Polyols companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Low Temperature Characteristics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aliphatic Polyester Polyols include BASF, INVISTA, DIC Corporation, Stepan Company, Coim Group, Xuchuan Chemical, Evonik, Tosoh and Sunko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aliphatic Polyester Polyols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Low Temperature Characteristics
Low Viscosity
Water Resistance
High Crystallinity
Others
Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane Foam
Elastomer
Adhesives
Coating
Other
Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aliphatic Polyester Polyols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aliphatic Polyester Polyols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aliphatic Polyester Polyols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aliphatic Polyester Polyols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
INVISTA
DIC Corporation
Stepan Company
Coim Group
Xuchuan Chemical
Evonik
Tosoh
Sunko
Zand Shin
Shandong Huacheng
Wanhua
Yutian Chemical
Huafon
Sumei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aliphatic Polyester Polyols Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
