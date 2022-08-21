Rhenium Scrap Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rhenium Scrap in global, including the following market information:
Global Rhenium Scrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rhenium Scrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Rhenium Scrap companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rhenium Scrap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Abandoned Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rhenium Scrap include Umicore, Colonial Metals, Meridian Metals Management, Sabin Metal Corporation, Titan International, Maritime House, Toma Group, Buss & Buss Spezialmetalle and Lipmann Walton & Co Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rhenium Scrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rhenium Scrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rhenium Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Abandoned Catalyst
Contain Rhenium Alloy
Others
Global Rhenium Scrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rhenium Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
High Temperature Structure
Elastic Element
Electronic Components
Other
Global Rhenium Scrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rhenium Scrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rhenium Scrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rhenium Scrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rhenium Scrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Rhenium Scrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Umicore
Colonial Metals
Meridian Metals Management
Sabin Metal Corporation
Titan International
Maritime House
Toma Group
Buss & Buss Spezialmetalle
Lipmann Walton & Co Ltd
SEKOM
Heraeus
Avon Specialty Metals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rhenium Scrap Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rhenium Scrap Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rhenium Scrap Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rhenium Scrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rhenium Scrap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rhenium Scrap Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rhenium Scrap Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rhenium Scrap Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rhenium Scrap Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rhenium Scrap Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rhenium Scrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rhenium Scrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rhenium Scrap Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rhenium Scrap Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rhenium Scrap Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rhenium Scrap Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rhenium Scrap Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Abandoned Catalyst
4.1.3 Contain Rheni
