Rhenium Scrap Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rhenium Scrap in global, including the following market information:

Global Rhenium Scrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rhenium Scrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Rhenium Scrap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rhenium Scrap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Abandoned Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rhenium Scrap include Umicore, Colonial Metals, Meridian Metals Management, Sabin Metal Corporation, Titan International, Maritime House, Toma Group, Buss & Buss Spezialmetalle and Lipmann Walton & Co Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rhenium Scrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rhenium Scrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rhenium Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Abandoned Catalyst

Contain Rhenium Alloy

Others

Global Rhenium Scrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rhenium Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High Temperature Structure

Elastic Element

Electronic Components

Other

Global Rhenium Scrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rhenium Scrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rhenium Scrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rhenium Scrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rhenium Scrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Rhenium Scrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Umicore

Colonial Metals

Meridian Metals Management

Sabin Metal Corporation

Titan International

Maritime House

Toma Group

Buss & Buss Spezialmetalle

Lipmann Walton & Co Ltd

SEKOM

Heraeus

Avon Specialty Metals

