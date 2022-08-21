Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Retardant Finishing Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fire Retardant Finishing Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phosphorous Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Retardant Finishing Agent include BASF, Huntsman, Italmatch Chemicals, DSM, ADEKA, Celanese Corporation, DyStar Group, DowDuPont and Archroma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Retardant Finishing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phosphorous Flame Retardant
Halogen Flame Retardant
Other
Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene Fibre
Polyamide Fibre
Polyacrylonitrile Fiber
Polyester Fiber
Other
Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Retardant Finishing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Retardant Finishing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fire Retardant Finishing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fire Retardant Finishing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Huntsman
Italmatch Chemicals
DSM
ADEKA
Celanese Corporation
DyStar Group
DowDuPont
Archroma
Avocet
Zschimmer and Schwarz
Rudolph GmbH
Buckman
THOR
Shandong Taixin New Materials
Beijing Jlsun High-tech
Sarex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Retardant Finishing Agent Compani
