Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Isotaetic Polypropylene
Atactic Polypropylene
Syndiotactic Polypropylene
Segment by Application
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer Products
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Others(Including Medical, Agriculture, Furniture, etc.)
By Company
BASF
Total
ExxonMobil
Sinopec
LyondellBasell
SABIC
DowDuPont
RTP Company
Braskem
CNPC
Prime Polymer
Reliance Industries
Formosa Plastics
Borealis
PetroChina
Japan Polypropylene Corporation(JPP)
Aquatherm
Profol Group
Jincheng Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Isotaetic Polypropylene
1.2.3 Atactic Polypropylene
1.2.4 Syndiotactic Polypropylene
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Products
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Others(Including Medical, Agriculture, Furniture, etc.)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Production
2.1 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polypropylene(PP)(CAS 9003-07-0) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polypropylene
