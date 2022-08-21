1,2-Propylenediamine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
1,2-Propylenediamine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,2-Propylenediamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pharmaceuticals Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine
Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine
Other
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Dyess & Pigments
Rubbers & Resins
Other
By Company
BASF
LANXESS
DowDuPont
Huntsman
Hangzhou Fandachem
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,2-Propylenediamine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceuticals Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine
1.2.3 Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylenediamine
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Dyess & Pigments
1.3.4 Rubbers & Resins
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Production
2.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,2-Propylenediamine Sa
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/