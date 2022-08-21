Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene-acrylic Copolymer in global, including the following market information:
Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Styrene-acrylic Copolymer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Modified Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Styrene-acrylic Copolymer include DOW, Celanese, Acquos, Pexi Chem, H.B. Fuller, Lubrizol, Wacker, Xyntra and Hanwha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Styrene-acrylic Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicone Modified
Organic Fluorine Modified
Epoxy Modified
Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paper and Packaging
Building and Construction
Paints and Coatings
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Styrene-acrylic Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Styrene-acrylic Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Styrene-acrylic Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Styrene-acrylic Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DOW
Celanese
Acquos
Pexi Chem
H.B. Fuller
Lubrizol
Wacker
Xyntra
Hanwha
INDULO
INEOS Styrolution
Arkema
DSM
Chemrez Technologies
DIC Corporation
Linyi Kaiao Chemical
Mallard Creek Polymer
Anhui Sinograce Chemical
Shanghai BaoLiJia Chemical
Jiangsu Sunrise Chemical
Hebei Xingguang Technology
Guangdong Yinyang Resin
Beijing Donglian Chem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene-acrylic Copolymer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene-acrylic Copolyme
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/