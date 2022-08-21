Uncategorized

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Food Grade

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Cosmetic Grade

Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Fertiliser Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Health Care

Cosmetics

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Agriculture

Other

By Company

AkzoNobel

Shandong Freda Biotechnology

Spec-Chem Industry

BCR-Bio Component Research

Grant Industries

Nippon Poly-Glu

Lubon Biology

Zytex

Freda Biotech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Food Grade
1.2.3 Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Cosmetic Grade
1.2.4 Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid Fertiliser Grade
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Health Care
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment
1.3.6 Agriculture
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Production
2.1 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic Acid(CAS 25736-27-0) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gamma-Polyglutamic

 

