2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Lower than 99% Purity

99%-99.5% Purity

Higher than 99.5% Purity

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Coating

Reagent

Other

By Company

DowDuPont

BASF

Eastman

LG Chem

INEOS

KH Chemicals

Biesterfeld AG

SABIC

Arkema

Mitsubishi

Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry

Oxea-chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lower than 99% Purity
1.2.3 99%-99.5% Purity
1.2.4 Higher than 99.5% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Reagent
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Production
2.1 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Ethyl Hexanol(2EH)(CAS 104-76-7) Rev

 

