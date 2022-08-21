Uncategorized

Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride

Reagent Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride

Segment by Application

Disinfectant & Anti-moth Agent

Glass Etchant

Metal Casting

Electroplating

Others

By Company

Harcros

Jay Intermediates & Chemicals

Fluoro Chemicals

Raviraj Chemicals

Dongyue Group

Fujian Qucheng Chemical

KC Industries

Changshu Donghuan Chemical

Yushan Fengyuan Chemical

Shanghai Mintchem Development

Jiangxi Yono Industry

Changshu Xinhua Chemical

Shanghai Yixin Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride
1.2.3 Reagent Grade Ammonium Silicofluoride
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Disinfectant & Anti-moth Agent
1.3.3 Glass Etchant
1.3.4 Metal Casting
1.3.5 Electroplating
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Production
2.1 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ammonium Silicofluoride(CAS 16919-19-0) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ammonium Sil

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Integrated Type Current Sensor Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

June 17, 2022

Solid State Relays (SSR) Market 2021 Size, Share, Global Trends, Key Players – Crydom, OMRON, Carlo gavazzi, Sharp

December 16, 2021

Rotary Paper Trimmer Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

July 8, 2022

Ship Fender Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

July 12, 2022
Back to top button