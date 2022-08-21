Uncategorized

Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cis, Cis-muconic Acid

Cis, Trans-muconic Acid

Trans, Trans-muconic Acid

Segment by Application

Carpets & Textiles

Plastics

Others

By Company

Myriant

Amyris

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

TCI

Toronto Research Chemicals

Zhongxing Flavors & Fragrance

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dynacare

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cis, Cis-muconic Acid
1.2.3 Cis, Trans-muconic Acid
1.2.4 Trans, Trans-muconic Acid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Carpets & Textiles
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Production
2.1 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Muconic Acid(CAS 3588-17-8) Sales by Regio

 

