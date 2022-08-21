Non-ferrous Metals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Non-ferrous Metals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-ferrous Metals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Light Metal
Heavy Metals
Precious Metals
Semi-metal
Rare Metal
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Electricity
Building Materials
Home Appliances
Machinery Manufacturing
By Company
IWG Copper
Revere Copper
Hussey Copper
Oriental Copper
M Lego
RACHNA METAL
The Aluminum Corporation of China
Bonnell Aluminum
Schupan
Hydro
Basic Aluminum Casting
O'Neal Steel
Pierce Aluminum
Pennex Aluminum
Justdial
Hpplgroup
HMS Metal Corporation
Nicomet
Gorwara
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-ferrous Metals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Light Metal
1.2.3 Heavy Metals
1.2.4 Precious Metals
1.2.5 Semi-metal
1.2.6 Rare Metal
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electricity
1.3.4 Building Materials
1.3.5 Home Appliances
1.3.6 Machinery Manufacturing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-ferrous Metals Production
2.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-ferrous Metals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-ferrous Metals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-ferrous Metals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-ferrous Metals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-ferrous Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-ferrous Metals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non-ferrous Metals Sales by Region
