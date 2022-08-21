Physical Matting Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Physical Matting Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Physical Matting Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Silica Matting Agent
Wax Matting Agent
Other
Segment by Application
Paints and Coatings
Printing Inks
Plastics
Others
By Company
Evonik Industries
Huntsman International
Baltimore Innovations
W. R. Grace & Co.
Imerys
PPG
PQ Corporation
Huber Engineered Materials
Shouguang Baote Chemical And Industrial
Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
Deuteron GmbH
Luan Jietonda Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Physical Matting Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Physical Matting Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silica Matting Agent
1.2.3 Wax Matting Agent
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Physical Matting Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings
1.3.3 Printing Inks
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Physical Matting Agents Production
2.1 Global Physical Matting Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Physical Matting Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Physical Matting Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Physical Matting Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Physical Matting Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Physical Matting Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Physical Matting Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Physical Matting Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Physical Matting Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Physical Matting Agents Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Physical Matting Agents Sales
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/