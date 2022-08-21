Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food Grade Potassium Propionate
Feed Grade Potassium Propionate
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Agricultural
By Company
A.M Food Chem
Niacet
Tengzhou Tenglong
Triveni Chemicals
Shandong Longlive Bio-technology
Tengzhou Zhongzheng
Titan Biotech Limited
BeSpring Chemical
Krishna Chemicals
Lianyungang Tongyuan
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade Potassium Propionate
1.2.3 Feed Grade Potassium Propionate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Feed Industry
1.3.4 Agricultural
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Production
2.1 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Potassium Propionate(CAS 327-62-8) Revenue by Region: 2017
