2-Propen-1-Ol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2-Propen-1-Ol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Propen-1-Ol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

100 ml

250 ml

500 ml

1000 ml

Others

Segment by Application

Bactericide

Insecticide

Plasticizer

Others

By Company

TCI

Alfa Chemistry

City Chemical

3B Scientific

Acros Organics

Advance Scientific & Chemical

Zouping Mingxing Chemical

J & K Scientific

Beijing Ouhe Technology

Jia Xing Isenchem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Propen-1-Ol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 100 ml
1.2.3 250 ml
1.2.4 500 ml
1.2.5 1000 ml
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bactericide
1.3.3 Insecticide
1.3.4 Plasticizer
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Production
2.1 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-Propen-1-Ol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2-Propen-1-Ol Revenue by Region
 

 

