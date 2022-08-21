2-Fluoroethanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2-Fluoroethanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Fluoroethanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
0.95
0.98
Others
Segment by Application
Medicine
Pesticide Intermediate
Others
By Company
Alfa Chemistry
Masuda Chemical Industries
Apollo Scientific
Ivy Fine Chemicals
3B Scientific
Wako Pure Chemical Industries
J & K Scientific
Beijing Ouhe Technology
Jia Xing Isenchem
Adamas Reagent
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Fluoroethanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.95
1.2.3 0.98
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medicine
1.3.3 Pesticide Intermediate
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Production
2.1 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-Fluoroethanol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2-Fluoroethanol Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global 2-Fluoroethan
