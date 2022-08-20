Ham and Bacon Products Market
Ham and bacon are both processed meat and common in Western countries. Ham is pork from a leg cut that has been preserved by wet or dry curing, with or without smoking. As a processed meat, the term “ham” includes both whole cuts of meat and ones that have been mechanically formed. Bacon is a type of salt-cured pork. Bacon is prepared from several different cuts of meat, typically from the pork belly or from back cuts, which have less fat than the belly. It is eaten on its own, as a side dish (particularly in breakfasts), or used as a minor ingredient to flavour dishes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ham and Bacon Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Ham and Bacon Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ham and Bacon Products market was valued at 44650 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 57030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ham Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ham and Bacon Products include JBS, WH Group Limited, Kraft Heinz, Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms Inc, Hormel Foods, OSI Group, Seaboard and Grandi Salumifici Italiani, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ham and Bacon Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ham and Bacon Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ham and Bacon Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ham
Bacon
Global Ham and Bacon Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Ham and Bacon Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Foodservice Channel
Others
Global Ham and Bacon Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Ham and Bacon Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ham and Bacon Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ham and Bacon Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JBS
WH Group Limited
Kraft Heinz
Tyson Foods
Perdue Farms Inc
Hormel Foods
OSI Group
Seaboard
Grandi Salumifici Italiani
BRF S.A
T?nnies Group
Fresh Mark
Karro Food
Foster Farms
Theo Bauwens nv
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ham and Bacon Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ham and Bacon Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ham and Bacon Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ham and Bacon Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ham and Bacon Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ham and Bacon Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ham and Bacon Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ham and Bacon Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ham and Bacon Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ham and Bacon Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ham and Bacon Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ham and Bacon Products Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ham and Bacon Products Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
