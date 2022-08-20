For the production of fruit juices and nectars fruit concentrates are used in the beverage industry. The fruit is concentrated by extracting water thus making it easy and less expensive for shipping, warehousing, and transportation. They act as natural sweeteners and are also used to produce natural food colors and a variety of confectionery and desserts items. Manufacturers widely use fruit concentrates in various food products so that customers can receive these products in the natural form. Fruit concentrates are available in the form of puree concentrate, liquid concentrate, clear concentrate, frozen concentrate, and powder concentrate forms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fruit Juice Concentrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fruit Juice Concentrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fruit Juice Concentrate market was valued at 34720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Citrus Fruits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fruit Juice Concentrate include Agrana, D?hler, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., SunOpta, Capricon, Cherimoya, Oceanaa and Starfruit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fruit Juice Concentrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Citrus Fruits

Red Fruits and Berries

Tropical Fruits

Others

Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ice Cream Industry

Dairy Industry

Fruit Juice Industry

Foodservice Industry

Bakery Industry

Others

Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fruit Juice Concentrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fruit Juice Concentrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fruit Juice Concentrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fruit Juice Concentrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agrana

D?hler

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Inc.

SunOpta

Capricon

Cherimoya

Oceanaa

Starfruit

Acerola

Royal Cosun

Rudolf Wild Gmbh

Lychee

Diana Naturals

Suedzucker AG

Skypeople Fruit Juice

SVZ International

Andre Group

China Haisheng Fresh Fruit Juice

Shaanxi Heng Tong Fruit Juice Group

SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fruit Juice Concentrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fruit Juice Concentrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fruit Juice Concentrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fruit Juice Concentrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fruit Juice Concentrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fruit Juice Concentrate Companies

4 Sights by Product

