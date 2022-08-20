Fruit Juice Concentrate Market
For the production of fruit juices and nectars fruit concentrates are used in the beverage industry. The fruit is concentrated by extracting water thus making it easy and less expensive for shipping, warehousing, and transportation. They act as natural sweeteners and are also used to produce natural food colors and a variety of confectionery and desserts items. Manufacturers widely use fruit concentrates in various food products so that customers can receive these products in the natural form. Fruit concentrates are available in the form of puree concentrate, liquid concentrate, clear concentrate, frozen concentrate, and powder concentrate forms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fruit Juice Concentrate in global, including the following market information:
Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fruit Juice Concentrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fruit Juice Concentrate market was valued at 34720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Citrus Fruits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fruit Juice Concentrate include Agrana, D?hler, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., SunOpta, Capricon, Cherimoya, Oceanaa and Starfruit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fruit Juice Concentrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Citrus Fruits
Red Fruits and Berries
Tropical Fruits
Others
Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ice Cream Industry
Dairy Industry
Fruit Juice Industry
Foodservice Industry
Bakery Industry
Others
Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fruit Juice Concentrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fruit Juice Concentrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fruit Juice Concentrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fruit Juice Concentrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Agrana
D?hler
Ingredion Inc.
Kerry Inc.
SunOpta
Capricon
Cherimoya
Oceanaa
Starfruit
Acerola
Royal Cosun
Rudolf Wild Gmbh
Lychee
Diana Naturals
Suedzucker AG
Skypeople Fruit Juice
SVZ International
Andre Group
China Haisheng Fresh Fruit Juice
Shaanxi Heng Tong Fruit Juice Group
SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fruit Juice Concentrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fruit Juice Concentrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fruit Juice Concentrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fruit Juice Concentrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fruit Juice Concentrate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fruit Juice Concentrate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fruit Juice Concentrate Companies
4 Sights by Product
