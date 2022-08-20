Loose Leaf Tea Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Loose Leaf Tea in global, including the following market information:
Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Loose Leaf Tea companies in 2021 (%)
The global Loose Leaf Tea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black Tea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Loose Leaf Tea include Bigelow, Lipton, Stash Tea, Yogi Tea, Numi, Organic India, 24 Mantra, Basilur and Typhoo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Loose Leaf Tea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Loose Leaf Tea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Black Tea
Green Tea
White Tea
Others
Global Loose Leaf Tea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Global Loose Leaf Tea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Loose Leaf Tea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Loose Leaf Tea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Loose Leaf Tea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Loose Leaf Tea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bigelow
Lipton
Stash Tea
Yogi Tea
Numi
Organic India
24 Mantra
Basilur
Typhoo
Twinings
Gyokuro
Sencha
Bancha
Dragon Well
Pi Lo Chun
Mao Feng
Xinyang Maojian
Anji green tea
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Loose Leaf Tea Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Loose Leaf Tea Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Loose Leaf Tea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Loose Leaf Tea Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Loose Leaf Tea Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Loose Leaf Tea Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Loose Leaf Tea Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Loose Leaf Tea Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Loose Leaf Tea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Loose Leaf Tea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Loose Leaf Tea Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loose Leaf Tea Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loose Leaf Tea Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loose Leaf Tea Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Black Tea
4.1.3 Green
