This report contains market size and forecasts of Loose Leaf Tea in global, including the following market information:

Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Loose Leaf Tea companies in 2021 (%)

The global Loose Leaf Tea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black Tea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Loose Leaf Tea include Bigelow, Lipton, Stash Tea, Yogi Tea, Numi, Organic India, 24 Mantra, Basilur and Typhoo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Loose Leaf Tea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Loose Leaf Tea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black Tea

Green Tea

White Tea

Others

Global Loose Leaf Tea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Global Loose Leaf Tea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Loose Leaf Tea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Loose Leaf Tea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Loose Leaf Tea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Loose Leaf Tea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bigelow

Lipton

Stash Tea

Yogi Tea

Numi

Organic India

24 Mantra

Basilur

Typhoo

Twinings

Gyokuro

Sencha

Bancha

Dragon Well

Pi Lo Chun

Mao Feng

Xinyang Maojian

Anji green tea

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Loose Leaf Tea Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Loose Leaf Tea Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Loose Leaf Tea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Loose Leaf Tea Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Loose Leaf Tea Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Loose Leaf Tea Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Loose Leaf Tea Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Loose Leaf Tea Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Loose Leaf Tea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Loose Leaf Tea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Loose Leaf Tea Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loose Leaf Tea Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loose Leaf Tea Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loose Leaf Tea Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Loose Leaf Tea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Black Tea

4.1.3 Green

