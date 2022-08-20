Coconut Meat Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coconut Meat in global, including the following market information:
Global Coconut Meat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coconut Meat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Coconut Meat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coconut Meat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Milling Copra Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coconut Meat include Tantuco Enterprises, Greenville Agro Corporation, Samar Coco Products, CIIF OMG, Primex Group, SC Global, Phidco, PT.Indo Vegetable Oil and P.T. Harvard Cocopro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coconut Meat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coconut Meat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coconut Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Milling Copra
Edible Copra
Global Coconut Meat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coconut Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Feed
Global Coconut Meat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coconut Meat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coconut Meat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coconut Meat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coconut Meat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Coconut Meat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tantuco Enterprises
Greenville Agro Corporation
Samar Coco Products
CIIF OMG
Primex Group
SC Global
Phidco
PT.Indo Vegetable Oil
P.T. Harvard Cocopro
Naturoca
PT SIMP
Sumatera Baru
KPK Oils & Proteins
Karshakabandhu Agritech
Kalpatharu Coconut
Prima Industries Limited
Kerafed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coconut Meat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coconut Meat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coconut Meat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coconut Meat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coconut Meat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coconut Meat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coconut Meat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coconut Meat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coconut Meat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coconut Meat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coconut Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coconut Meat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coconut Meat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coconut Meat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coconut Meat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coconut Meat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Coconut Meat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Milling Copra
4.1.3 Edible Copra
4.2 By Type – Glo
