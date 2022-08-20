This report contains market size and forecasts of Coconut Meat in global, including the following market information:

Global Coconut Meat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coconut Meat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Coconut Meat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coconut Meat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Milling Copra Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coconut Meat include Tantuco Enterprises, Greenville Agro Corporation, Samar Coco Products, CIIF OMG, Primex Group, SC Global, Phidco, PT.Indo Vegetable Oil and P.T. Harvard Cocopro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coconut Meat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coconut Meat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coconut Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Milling Copra

Edible Copra

Global Coconut Meat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coconut Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Feed

Global Coconut Meat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coconut Meat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coconut Meat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coconut Meat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coconut Meat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Coconut Meat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tantuco Enterprises

Greenville Agro Corporation

Samar Coco Products

CIIF OMG

Primex Group

SC Global

Phidco

PT.Indo Vegetable Oil

P.T. Harvard Cocopro

Naturoca

PT SIMP

Sumatera Baru

KPK Oils & Proteins

Karshakabandhu Agritech

Kalpatharu Coconut

Prima Industries Limited

Kerafed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coconut Meat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coconut Meat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coconut Meat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coconut Meat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coconut Meat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coconut Meat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coconut Meat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coconut Meat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coconut Meat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coconut Meat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coconut Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coconut Meat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coconut Meat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coconut Meat Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coconut Meat Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coconut Meat Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coconut Meat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Milling Copra

4.1.3 Edible Copra

4.2 By Type – Glo

