Pumpkin Seed Protein Market
Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder is made from pumpkin seeds. It is a new Vegan, Dairy Free and Gluten Free protein source. Nutrients in pumpkin seeds are known to promote prostate health in men and alleviate discomfort in women during menopause. In addition, the study also points to potential benefits in other areas such as healthy inflammation control, blood sugar control, cardiovascular function and restful sleep.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pumpkin Seed Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Pumpkin Seed Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pumpkin Seed Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Raw Pumpkin Seed Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pumpkin Seed Protein include Bioriginal, BIO PLANETE, Jarrow Formulas, BI Nutraceuticals, Kundig Group, MAXSUN, The Green Labs, NaturesPlus and Windy City Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pumpkin Seed Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Raw Pumpkin Seed Protein
Roasted Pumpkin Seed Protein
Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ready-to-eat Meals
Bakery
Savory Snacks
Others
Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pumpkin Seed Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pumpkin Seed Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pumpkin Seed Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Pumpkin Seed Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bioriginal
BIO PLANETE
Jarrow Formulas
BI Nutraceuticals
Kundig Group
MAXSUN
The Green Labs
NaturesPlus
Windy City Organics
Lifefood
Fooding Group Limited
YT (Xi'an)Biochem
Borman Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pumpkin Seed Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pumpkin Seed Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pumpkin Seed Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumpkin Seed Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pumpkin Seed Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pumpkin Seed Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
